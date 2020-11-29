Robert Alleman
St. Thomas - Robert H. Alleman, 96, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away November 27, 2020 at Manor Care Rehabilitation. He was born on November 17, 1924 in Chambersburg , Pennsylvania to Rudy Albert and Fannie (Hoover) Alleman of Edenville, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Rosalene (Deavor) Alleman, son Gerald Alleman, granddaughter Trudy (Horsh) Wiker, and brother Paul Alleman.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, He loved spending time with his grandchildren sharing his many stories and words of wisdom. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending as much time as possible at the family cabin. He spent many hours during the summer operating the St. Thomas Sportsman's funnel cake trailer at various fairs and carnival around the area. As an antique car enthusiast, he displayed his car at numerous car shows in the area, winning many awards.
He was a proud World War II Army Veteran. he owned his own business, Robert Alleman Grading and Excavating, and was known for his hard work and his signature bright red trucks. He remained active with his equipment until just a few months before his passing.
He was involved with many organizations in his community. He was President of the St. Thomas Sportsman's Association from 1983-1992. he was the 1983 Sportsman of the year for both the St. Thomas Sportsman's Association and Franklin County Federation of Sportsman's Club. He was also the Mt. Parnell Lion of the Year 2008/2009. He was a faithful member of St. John's United Methodist Church, St. Thomas American Legion and the NRA.
Robert is survived by his children Berneta (wife of Tucker) Horsh, son Dale (companion Karen Walls) Alleman, and daughter-in-law Susie (Rook) Alleman. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Joey, Tina, Jeffrey, and Jeremy; and he was known as Pappy Bulldozer to his 7 great-grandchildren. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister, Bertha Kuhn.
In deference to Covid, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 3:00 till 5:00PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3001 Warm Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
