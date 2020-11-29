1/1
Robert Alleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alleman

St. Thomas - Robert H. Alleman, 96, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away November 27, 2020 at Manor Care Rehabilitation. He was born on November 17, 1924 in Chambersburg , Pennsylvania to Rudy Albert and Fannie (Hoover) Alleman of Edenville, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Rosalene (Deavor) Alleman, son Gerald Alleman, granddaughter Trudy (Horsh) Wiker, and brother Paul Alleman.

Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, He loved spending time with his grandchildren sharing his many stories and words of wisdom. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending as much time as possible at the family cabin. He spent many hours during the summer operating the St. Thomas Sportsman's funnel cake trailer at various fairs and carnival around the area. As an antique car enthusiast, he displayed his car at numerous car shows in the area, winning many awards.

He was a proud World War II Army Veteran. he owned his own business, Robert Alleman Grading and Excavating, and was known for his hard work and his signature bright red trucks. He remained active with his equipment until just a few months before his passing.

He was involved with many organizations in his community. He was President of the St. Thomas Sportsman's Association from 1983-1992. he was the 1983 Sportsman of the year for both the St. Thomas Sportsman's Association and Franklin County Federation of Sportsman's Club. He was also the Mt. Parnell Lion of the Year 2008/2009. He was a faithful member of St. John's United Methodist Church, St. Thomas American Legion and the NRA.

Robert is survived by his children Berneta (wife of Tucker) Horsh, son Dale (companion Karen Walls) Alleman, and daughter-in-law Susie (Rook) Alleman. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Joey, Tina, Jeffrey, and Jeremy; and he was known as Pappy Bulldozer to his 7 great-grandchildren. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister, Bertha Kuhn.

In deference to Covid, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 3:00 till 5:00PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3001 Warm Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved