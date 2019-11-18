Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bard Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bard Jr. Obituary
Robert Bard, Jr.

Shippensburg - Robert E. Bard, Jr., 87, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

He was born October 16, 1932 in Shippensburg. Robert was a son of the late Robert E. Bard, Sr. and Pauline Green Bard.

He was a member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg. Bob retired from SKF Industries, Shippensburg. He was United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. Bob was a member of the Shippensburg VFW and American Legion Posts and a member of the AMVETS in Chambersburg.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, John Bard and one sister, Betty Beckenbaugh.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Zimmerman Helman Bard; three sons, Richard "Turtle" Bard and his wife Joanne, Jerry Bard and his wife Tiffany and Jim Bard and his wife Angela, all of Shippensburg; one step-daughter, Penny Stum and her husband Harlan of Walnut Bottom; one step-son, Max Helman and his wife Cathy of Shippensburg; two brothers, William Bard of Hershey and Larry Bard of Little River, SC; one sister, Jane Chamberlin of Shippensburg; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg at 10 a.m. Officiating will be The Rev. Kimberley Wadlington. Burial with military honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion, Post #223 Minutemen will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -