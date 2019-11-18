|
Robert Bard, Jr.
Shippensburg - Robert E. Bard, Jr., 87, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born October 16, 1932 in Shippensburg. Robert was a son of the late Robert E. Bard, Sr. and Pauline Green Bard.
He was a member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg. Bob retired from SKF Industries, Shippensburg. He was United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. Bob was a member of the Shippensburg VFW and American Legion Posts and a member of the AMVETS in Chambersburg.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, John Bard and one sister, Betty Beckenbaugh.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Zimmerman Helman Bard; three sons, Richard "Turtle" Bard and his wife Joanne, Jerry Bard and his wife Tiffany and Jim Bard and his wife Angela, all of Shippensburg; one step-daughter, Penny Stum and her husband Harlan of Walnut Bottom; one step-son, Max Helman and his wife Cathy of Shippensburg; two brothers, William Bard of Hershey and Larry Bard of Little River, SC; one sister, Jane Chamberlin of Shippensburg; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg at 10 a.m. Officiating will be The Rev. Kimberley Wadlington. Burial with military honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion, Post #223 Minutemen will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019