Chambersburg - Robert (Bob) Crowe, 91 of Chambersburg, passed away of natural causes on May 15, 2020 at Chambers Pointe Health Care Center, where he was treated with kindness and care. He was born on August 5, 1928 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Eva and Walter Crow. After graduating from Penn State University, where he met his wife, Betty, he was married on June 16, 1951. He and Betty had two children, Patricia (married to Richard Shoap) and Donald (married to Dawn Lee), who survive him. He is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He and Betty were married for 67 years, prior to Betty's passing in December 2018. Bob was also predeceased by his sisters, Annla Neikam and Marie Higgins. Bob was trained as a mechanical engineer, earning a Master's Degree in mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a project manager for Container Corporation for most of his career, designing commercial packaging machines throughout the United States. On retirement, he and Betty moved to North Palm Beach, Florida, where they enjoyed 25 years together, before relocating to Chambersburg to be closer to their daughter. Bob was an avid golfer, sailor and reader. He and Betty traveled the world in their retirement, learning German along the way. His love of automobiles led to many driving vacations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. In his retirement, he served as President of the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Palm Beaches, as well as his condominium association. He was involved in Floridians for Healthcare, a group which advocated for universal healthcare. He also mentored high school students at the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach. He had a long and well-lived life and will be missed dearly by all who admired and loved him. A private memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in Public Opinion from May 21 to May 22, 2020