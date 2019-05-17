|
|
Robert D. Linn
Newburg - Robert D. "Bob" Linn, 61, of Newburg, departed this life in the early morning of Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 2, 1958, in Huntingdon, a son of the late Glenn L. and Emma M. Miller Linn and married Carol A. Wik on June 2, 1979, at the Orrstown United Brethren Church. Bob worked for Volvo Construction Equipment for thirty-two years, retiring as a supervisor in 2008. He was a social member of the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6168, Shippensburg and a former member of the Newburg-Hopewell V.F.C. No. 51. Bob coached softball in his younger years and liked to golf. Bob also enjoyed watching sports and was a huge fan of Penn State, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Baltimore Orioles. In addition to his wife of forty years, Carol, he is survived by his daughter, Amy M. (Keith) Hershey of Carlisle; his son, Shaun G. (Shantina) Linn of Shippensburg; twin grandchildren, Christian and Makayla Hershey; six siblings, Rose (Joe) Jakubic of Orrstown, Gloria Pennabaker of Shippensburg, Glenn (Donna) Linn, II of Newburg, Donald (Michelle) Linn of Newburg, Ruth (John) DeWalt of Shippensburg, and Joseph Linn of Newburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Wendell Pennabaker. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. The Rev. Richard Reese will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 17, 2019