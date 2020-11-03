Robert Dean Byers
Chambersburg - Mr.Robert Dean Byers, 87, of Chambersburg, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home.
Born October 1, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Bruce and Blanche Byers.
A 1952 Graduate of Chambersburg Area High School, he was employed by Dice's Tire Shop, Horn's Motor Express and Shippensburg University. He was a lifelong active member of the Chambersburg First Church of God where he served on many boards, led Junior Church, coached boys' basketball, and took much joy in helping to create and care for the church's Prayer Garden with his beloved wife Marianne.
Robert was a man of unmatchable work ethic and integrity who always unselfishly put God and family first in everything that he did. A natural athlete, Robert played fast pitch softball, basketball, volleyball, and bowling with many local teams and enjoyed attending local sporting events.
Robert was preceded by his loving wife Marianne Byers on March 5th 2011 and is survived by his son, Mr. Bruce Byers (married to Tammy Swank Byers), his daughter Mrs. Donna Michael (married to Gary), his son Lt Col Bradley Byers (married to Susan Sabich Byers), and his son Mr. Robert Byers (married to Stephanie Ewing Byers). Robert has eight grandchildren: Amanda Michael (deceased), Danielle Michael, Shawn Michael (wife Brittany), Seth Byers, Abigail Meyer (husband 2LT Nathaniel Meyer), Jared Byers, Josalyn Byers, Joseph Byers and two great grandchildren: Brooks Michael and Peyson Michael. Robert was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rev K. Hull Byers, Mr. Richard Byers, and Mr. Jay Byers and is survived by two brothers, Mr. William Byers (wife Bonnie) and Mr. Lynn Byers (wife Donna) and one sister Mrs. Fay Anderson (husband Ray).
He was loved dearly by all and will be missed greatly.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Grand Point Church, 2230 Grand Point Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Earl Mills will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.