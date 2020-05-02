|
Robert Dean Johnson
Chambersburg - Robert Dean Johnson, 52 of Chambersburg, affectionately known as "The Pizza Man" passed away Thursday April 30th, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was the son of the late William R. and Shirley A. (Wright) Johnson. Bob was a 1985 graduate of Chambersburg High School and Franklin County Vo-Tech.
Bob was employed for 30 years in the restaurant business and most recently worked for Tidy Glo Commercial Cleaning Services.
Bob enjoyed his family especially bowling with his son Brett. He assisted his sister Diane at the Happy Shak ice cream stand at Path Valley Speedway. He also played alongside his brother Bill for many years on numerous men's softball and basketball teams.
An avid bowler of 25 years, Bob bowled at Sunshine, Nellie Fox and Lincoln Lanes for different leagues.
His passion was dirt track racing, especially sprint cars as he was part of the pit crew for his favorite drivers, nephew Kurt Knepper #13 and his brother-in-law John Baker #97. Weekly he could be seen along with his sister Donna and family and the the many friends he's made cheering on the drivers.
Bob also enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending motorcycle and classic car shows. He was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Reds.
Bob is survived by his beloved son Brett, brother Bill Johnson, sister Donna Baker (John), sister Diane Wright (Greg), and nephew Kurt Knepper and fiancé (Madison). He was preceded in death by his parents William R., Shirley A. Johnson and brother-in-law Greg Wright.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Black Funeral Home of Sabillasville, MD. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Bob. Monetary donations will be accepted at F & M Trust, 841 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from May 2 to May 4, 2020