Robert E. Fickes III
Fayetteville - Robert E. "Bobby" Fickes III, 40, of Fayetteville, passed away due to natural causes on Thursday, October 17, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on November 9, 1978 in Waynesboro, PA, he was a son of Annette Freeman Fickes of Fayetteville and Robert E. Fickes Jr. of Shippensburg.
Bobby was most recently employed as a maintenance supervisor for Applegate Insulation at Letterkenny Army Depot. He had held many odd jobs over the years and made friends everywhere he went. Among his many interests, he was an avid outdoors man who found great enjoyment in riding 4-wheelers, fishing and biking. He was also a BMW enthusiast and held a special place in his heart for Pit Bulls.
Aside from his parents he is survived by his brothers, Corey Fickes and Michael (Angel) Fickes, all of Fayetteville, his maternal grandfather, David Freeman of Waynesboro, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He also loved and cherished his nieces, Mckenna, Macy and Harper Fickes, and nephews, Caden and Sterling Fickes, treating them all as if they were his own children. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Luvella Freeman, Doreen and Robert Fickes, Aunts Pamela and Barbara Fickes, Uncle Terry Monn, and cousin Shawn Freeman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg, with Pastor Murray Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m on Monday evening and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made for the purpose of providing a brighter future for Pit Bulls at Knick Knack Pittie Pack at 9 Reynolds Avenue Mont Alto, PA 17237 or at knickknackpittiepack.org. Online condolences may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019