Robert E. Graham, Sr.
Chambersburg - Robert E. Graham, Sr., of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on June 6, 2019, at age 94.
Born July 28, 1924, in Red Lion, York County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Martha L. Graham.
Mr. Graham retired from Mellon Bank as the Executive Vice President of the Banking Division. During his 42 year banking career, he was President of The Old National Bank of Chambersburg, The Valley Bank and Trust Company, Chambersburg and The First National Bank of Shippensburg until its merger with Mellon Bank.
Before retiring, Mr. Graham served as President of The Chambersburg Hospital Board, Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce, Chambersburg United Way and Chambersburg Country Club. He also served as a member of Child Care Services, Letterkenny Army Depot Advisory Board and Trinity Lutheran Church Counsel.
Mr. Graham was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, Florida for many years, a charter member of the General James Chambers Lodge #801, Free and Accepted Masons of Chambersburg, Harrisburg Consistory and a Life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chambersburg, and The American Legion Post 8, Winter Haven, Florida.
From April, 1943, to January, 1946, he served in the United States Army, 7th Division, in the South Pacific Theater, awarded four bronze stars and made D-Day Landing in both the Philippines - Leyte Island and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged with the rank of First Sergeant.
Surviving are his son, Courtney John Graham (Mary Lou), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; stepson, Denny L. Ausherman (Shelly), of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Donna Grace Ausherman, of Silverspring, Maryland; three grandchildren, Kelly Pallavaram, Kerry Hotchkiss and Matthew Day Graham; three step-grandchildren, Amber N. Parks, Tara Lee and Joshua Ausherman; five great step-grandchildren; one great grandson, and two great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evangeline Day Graham, his second wife, Grace Keller Ausherman Graham and two sons, William C. D. Graham and Robert E. Graham, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Commerce St., Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Red Lion Cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion on June 8, 2019