Robert E. Hoover
Chambersburg, PA - Robert E. Hoover, age 89, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Friday November 8, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 7, 1930, in Three Springs, PA, he was the son of the late Noel and Nora Watkins Hoover.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Hoover served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He continued his service at Letterkenny Army Depot for a combined 32 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW both in Chambersburg, PA. Mr. Hoover enjoyed bird watching, trains, wood working, dogs, hunting, playing games, especially card games, however he and his late wife, Helen treasured time with the grandchildren and supporting their activities.
Surviving are three children, Michael Hoover of Chambersburg, PA, Gerald "Jerry" Hoover (wife Patricia) of Marion, PA, and Donna Rosenberry (husband Glenn) of Ft. Loudon, PA; four grandchildren, Justin Hoover (fiancé Sara Cooper) of Glenwood, MD, Valerie Bauer (husband Blair) of Orlando, FL, Zachary Hoover of Chambersburg, PA, and Mitchell Rosenberry (wife Amanda) of Greencastle, PA; three great-grandchildren, Everett Robert, Graham William, and Emerson Rose Hoover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Hoover in 2013 and a daughter, Sharon Hoover in 1966.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 2 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Chaplain Adam Leeper will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019