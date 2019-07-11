Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Leedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bobby" Leedy


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. "Bobby" Leedy Obituary
Robert E. "Bobby" Leedy

Chambersburg - Robert E. "Bobby" Leedy, 66, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday afternoon, July 8, 2019 in his home. Born May 28, 1953, he was a son of the late Robert P. Leedy and Betty Kerns Leedy.

Bobby served honorably as a United States Marine from 1971-1975. He worked at Gibbles in Chambersburg and then as a route salesman for Martins Famous Pastry Shoppe in Chambersburg until his retirement. He was a member of the Wesley Yeager Post 606 American Legion in Fort Loudon. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Bobby is survived by his best friend and significant other of 39 years, Janet Strine; and 3 sisters, Kathy Leedy, Peggy Stake and Bonnie Reed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Leedy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at

geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now