Robert E. "Bobby" Leedy
Chambersburg - Robert E. "Bobby" Leedy, 66, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday afternoon, July 8, 2019 in his home. Born May 28, 1953, he was a son of the late Robert P. Leedy and Betty Kerns Leedy.
Bobby served honorably as a United States Marine from 1971-1975. He worked at Gibbles in Chambersburg and then as a route salesman for Martins Famous Pastry Shoppe in Chambersburg until his retirement. He was a member of the Wesley Yeager Post 606 American Legion in Fort Loudon. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Bobby is survived by his best friend and significant other of 39 years, Janet Strine; and 3 sisters, Kathy Leedy, Peggy Stake and Bonnie Reed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Leedy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on July 11, 2019