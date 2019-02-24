|
Robert E. Miller
Chambersburg - Robert Edward Miller, 81, Loop Road, Chambersburg, PA died Friday morning, February 22, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 14, 1938 at Mount Union, PA, he was the son of the late Robert Clayton and Ceretha (Yocum) Miller. He was married to Mary Esther Reihart. She survives at home. Mr. Miller is survived by a daughter Brenda Walck and husband Tony, Lewistown, PA and a son Robert Miller, St. Thomas, PA. There are four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Several brothers and sisters also survive. Mr. Reihart retired in 2003 from Grove Manufacturing, Shady Grove, PA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Walnut Grove Church of God, 8782 Walnut Grove Church Road, Three Springs, PA with Rev. Ronald Lynch officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley Street, Orbisonia, PA from 6—8:00 PM on Monday and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences and further information may be obtained at funeralfinder.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 24, 2019