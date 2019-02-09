|
|
Robert F. Gage
Fayetteville - Robert F. "Bob" Gage, 78, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on February 6, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on February 14, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the only child of the late Paul and Helen Stanly Gage.
Following his graduation from high school, Bob earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Peters University in New Jersey, and his Master's degree in economics from Fordham University in New York, graduating in 1964. For over 30 years, he worked as an economist for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), retiring in 1997. His true passion was working with his hands, especially woodworking and making furniture. He also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, spending time golfing with his friends from Penn National and bowling in two leagues at Lincoln Lanes Bowling Center. Bob was an avid Maryland Terrapins, Washington Redskins, and Washington Nationals fan. He was also an animal lover and had a special adoration for his two Westie dogs, Loch and Nessie.
A wonderful man and a great husband, father and friend, Bob will be missed by and is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Bowers Gage, whom he married on October 19, 1968; as well as his children, Stephanie Reese (husband Michael Biggerstaff), and Michael Gage (wife Sarah), both of Lancaster, PA; and his grandchildren, Ashley and Macie Gage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Robert Gage.
A Celebration of Life Service for Bob will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. W, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 9, 2019