Robert G. "Jerry" Peterson
Chambersburg - Robert G. "Jerry" Peterson, 79, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home. Born March 12, 1941 in Dry Run, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer and Thelma Love Peterson.
A US Navy veteran, Jerry served honorably aboard the USS Shangri La during the Vietnam War. He was employed is security, the last 12 years as Chief of Security, at Grove Manufacturing until his retirement in 2003 after 29 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 46 in Chambersburg. Jerry enjoyed watching western movies, listening to country music and singing with his son Gerald. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Steelers.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty L. Peterson, whom he married on June 26, 1971; and his son, Gerald Peterson of Shippensburg. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two siblings, Van Love and Joanne Wagner.
Services will be private.
