Robert H. Day
Chambersburg - Robert Holcombe Day, 73 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. He was born June 29, 1946 in Elmira, New York, the son of Mary (Holcombe) Day and the late Robert E. Day. He was a 1968 graduate of Buffalo University prior to joining the Pennsylvania State Police. He retired from the State Police in 1997. Bob then worked as a substitute teacher at the Franklin Learning Center, where he enjoyed spending time with the kids. He was a member of the New Franklin Ruritan and a life member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post # 1599 V.F.W.. Bob loved to spend time in his garden, fishing with his grandsons and enjoying the outdoors at his family cabin. He is survived by his loving wife of forty five years, Chris; his son, Rob and wife Jennifer of Mechanicsburg; three wonderful grandchildren, Breckin, Katherine and Hudson; his mother, Mary, Virginia Beach, VA; and two sisters Nancy Storch, Ocala, FL and Cathy Holroyd, Virginia Beach, VA. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, William. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home followed by Honors by the Charles Nitterhouse Post #1599 Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America at vva.org.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019