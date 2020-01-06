|
|
Robert H. Dilling
Chambersburg - Robert H. Dilling, 99, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Village at Luther Ridge. Born August 22, 1920 in Woodbury, PA, he was a son of the late Lloyd H. and Leah Jane Hollinger Dilling. His beloved wife, Elva Brechbill Dilling, preceded him in death on December 22, 2011.
Bob was a graduate of the former Woodbury High School in Bedford County. A US Army Air Corps veteran, he served honorably in the Rhineland, Naples-Foggia, Northern France, Rome-Arno, Sicily, Southern France, and Tunisia Air Combat Campaigns. During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was employed as an Agricultural Field representative for H.J. Heinz Company for 33 years until his retirement. Bob was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ where he volunteered his time maintaining the church facilities. He enjoyed fixing things around his home and the church and gardening.
He is survived by three children, Linda Zeger and husband Marvin of Chambersburg, Kenneth Dilling and wife Deborah of Chambersburg and Barbara Gooch and husband John of Madison, AL; seven grandchildren, Kirk, Kristen, Rebecca, Laura, Andrew, Andrea and Megan; seven great grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by three siblings, Ira and David Dilling and Anna Helsel.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday at the church. Private interment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020