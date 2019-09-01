|
|
Robert Hixon
Fayetteville - Robert E. Hixon, age 83, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born November 12, 1935, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Orlyn R. And Mildred P. McSherry Hixon.
Robert was a 1953 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School. He worked for 50 years in the Periodical Distribution Business, retiring as General Manager in 2002. Robert was an avid sports fan and closely followed the Washington Redskins, New York Yankees and Penn State Nittany Lions. He loved spending time outdoors; landscaping, gardening and playing golf. He also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dianne E. Butt Hixon, whom he married on July 3, 1986; four children, Michael (Nancy) of Emporia, VA, Stephanie of Baltimore, MD, Jeffrey, of Frederick, MD, and Steven (Kelly) of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Don, Justin, Ryleigh, Addison, and Delaney, one great-granddaughter, Hannah; and one sister, Barbara Herman (Randy) of Littlestown, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, where Pastor Stephanie Hixon and Chaplain Dan Summers will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice Staff, for the compassionate care given to Robert during this trying time. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 1, 2019