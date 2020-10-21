Robert J. Conner, Sr.
Chambersburg - Robert J. Conner, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020 at his home. Born March 20, 1936 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late David G. and Louise B. Bitner Conner. Bob served honorably in the United States Air Force and was employed early in his life at T.B. Woods Sons, Inc. He retired in 1992 from Letterkenny Army Depot. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He also was a member of the Marine Corps League, Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion, Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW, and Hume-McNeil-Byers AMVETS Post 224, all in Chambersburg. He was a former member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics in Marion. In his younger years he coached Little League Baseball in Chambersburg and was a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed bowling; golfing; pitching horseshoes; and was a fan of the New York Yankees; the New York Giants; and Notre Dame.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Swailes Conner, whom he married August 7, 1954; three daughters, Louise (wife of the late Michael) Henry of Chambersburg, Tracey (wife of David) Metz of Shippensburg, and Lisa (wife of Craig) Timbrook of Chambersburg; three sons, Robert Conner, Jr. and wife Deb of Chambersburg, David Conner and wife Kelly of Blue Ridge Summit, and Steven Conner and wife Cindy of Chambersburg; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his brother, George "Butch" Conner and wife Paulette of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and son-in-law Michael, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas K. Conner on June 21, 2014; two granddaughters, Kelly Renee Conner on June 26, 2007 and Kayla Marie Conner on January 25, 2013; a brother, David R. Conner; and a sister, Patsy Brookens.
An outdoor funeral service for family and friends will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Bishop Dean Orr will officiate. Interment with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until services begin at 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
The family wished to extend a special thank you to the staff at Wellspan VNA Home Care.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, 344 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
