Robert J. Monn, Jr.
Chambersburg - Robert "Bobby" James Monn Jr. of Fayetteville, PA entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on November 1, 2020, after a brief battle with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. Born on May 19, 1947, in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Robert James Monn Sr. and Emma "Kate" Hockenberry.
As a youth, growing up in Fayetteville, Bobby enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Up until his passing, Bobby enjoyed both turkey and deer hunting seasons, and spent countless hours in the woods. He looked forward to his hunting trips every year. He also participated in high school sports, namely baseball and football. His love for all high school sports carried into his adulthood. He was a loyal spectator for the Chambersburg Trojans and Greencastle Antrim Blue Devils. When he wasn't hunting or playing sports, Bobby spent his time at the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department.
Bobby was a 1967 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Shortly after high school, Bobby enlisted in the United States Air Force. He started his professional firefighting career at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. After his time serving in the Air Force, Bobby started a career at the US Army War College in Carlisle, PA. He completed his professional career at Letterkenny Army Depot Fire Department. Throughout his professional firefighting career, Bobby remained an active volunteer for the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department to which he was a devoted member his entire life.
As a young man, Bobby struggled with alcohol addiction, but in 1983, Bobby made the choice to abandon his reckless and self-destructive path and began his relationship with the Lord and his journey to sobriety. Bobby regularly attended AA meetings, went through the 12 step program, and eventually became a sponsor to other members, helping them overcome their own addictions. Bobby celebrated his 37th year of sobriety in 2020.
On May 30, 1987, Bobby and Sharon (Frazer) wed and were married for 33 years. They were active members of Mount Pleasant United Brethren Church and more recently, King Street United Brethren Church. Bobby and Sharon enjoyed spending time together doing household projects, yard work, cooking, entertaining, watching movies, spending time with their grandchildren, traveling, and going to high school sporting events.
Bobby devoted his life to helping his community. A lifelong member of the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department, Bobby was active in every aspect of that organization, from weekly bingo nights, fundraising activities, the annual Fireman's carnival, community dinners, and of course, the fire calls. He was passionate about serving others. His generous nature was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Those who knew Bobby, and there are many, will remember him for his dedication, strength, bravery, dependability, friendliness, sense of humor, and his great love and devotion to his family. An entire community of friends and family are mourning this sudden and unexpected loss.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Frazer) Monn; daughter and son-in-law Stacey (Monn) and Pierre Vudrag; his son and daughter-in-law Brett and Edie (Hagel) Monn; daughter and son-in-law Amy (Segner) and Kevin Carrozza; daughter and son-in-law Emily (Segner) and Michael Rhine; four grandchildren, Isabel and Isla Carrozza, Maura Dean and Meredith Rhine. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Phyllis Hart, Susan Monn, Douglas Monn, David Monn and Daniel Monn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle Walter and Julia Monn, and his grandson Michael Joseph Rhine.
A funeral service with Pastor Don Baker officiating and a fireman's farewell will be held on Saturday, November 7th. In consideration of COVID, the service will be held outdoors under a tent on the grounds of his beloved Fayetteville Fire Company, 101 West Main Street, Fayetteville, PA 17222. The service will begin at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Robert James Monn Jr. to the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Company.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. 17201
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.