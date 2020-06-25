Robert Koons
Greencastle - Mr. Robert Loren Koons, 86, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born November 4, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Frank B. and Nellie B. (Snively) Koons. Robert, also known as Bob to his friends was retired from Mack Truck in Hagerstown after 33 years. He served in the U.S. Army from May 1954 until May 1957. During his younger years, Bob worked on his family farm and was a star football player during his high school years for Waynesboro. He enjoyed watching football and reading. He had attended Greencastle Baptist Church for several years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steven R. Koons, five brothers, including an infant brother, Raymond Koons as well as Frank Koons, Ralph Koons, Homer Koons and Theron Koons; four sisters: Dorothy (Koons) Blubaugh, Gladys (Koons) Poff, Mildred (Koons) Benedict and Virginia (Koons) Moore.
He is survived by four sons: Larry N. (Jake) Koons of Chambersburg, PA, Harry A. Koons of Waynesboro, PA, Robert Daniel Koons of Chambersburg, Seth A. Koons of Spanaway, WA and one daughter, Debra A. Koons of Philipsburg, PA; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
