Chambersburg - Robert L. Kump, 69, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 6, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 2, 1951 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Nelson and Dorothy (Crider) Kump. He had worked as a custodian at The Stanley Company and Sunnyway Foods. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, and camping with his buddies. He also enjoyed gardening and his flower beds.



He is survived by his brother, David (husband of Sharon) Kump of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Louise Burns and a brother, Ronald Kump. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services.









