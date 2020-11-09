1/
Robert Kump
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kump

Chambersburg - Robert L. Kump, 69, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 6, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 2, 1951 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Nelson and Dorothy (Crider) Kump. He had worked as a custodian at The Stanley Company and Sunnyway Foods. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, and camping with his buddies. He also enjoyed gardening and his flower beds.

He is survived by his brother, David (husband of Sharon) Kump of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Louise Burns and a brother, Ronald Kump. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved