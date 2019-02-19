|
|
Robert L. Shoemaker, Sr.
Shippensburg - Robert L. "Bob" Shoemaker, Sr., age 60 of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Wednesday, April 9, 1958 in Amberson, the son of Cree N. (McMullen) Shoemaker of Amberson and the late Harold S. Shoemaker.
Bob attended Fannett-Metal High School. He was employed by the Borough of Shippensburg for 14 years. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion in Dry Run Post 232. He enjoyed working on cars and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, of 5 years, Myra (Thomas) Shoemaker. He is also survived by one daughter, Jessica R. Shoemaker and companion Chuck Hammond of Dry Run, three sons, Jeremy R. and wife Erin Shoemaker of Chambersburg, Robert L. Shoemaker, Jr. and Edward S. Shoemaker both of Shippensburg, step-daughter, Carri G. and husband Travis Reed, Sr. of Spring Run and step-son, Hunter B. Houck of New Cumberland , five grandchildren, two brothers, Carl M. Shoemaker and Kenneth L. Shoemaker, both of Amberson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Thomas) Shoemaker, who passed away in 2011.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 21 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Rev. Butch Neil officiating. Interment will be in Amberson Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 12:00 noon until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 19, 2019