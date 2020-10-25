1/
Robert Lee Hazard Jr.
Robert Lee Hazard Jr

Fannettsburg - Robert Lee Hazard, Jr., 68, of Fannettsburg, formerly of Mercersburg, died Oct. 23, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital. He was the husband of Susan B. (Neil) Hazard.

Born in Washington, DC, he was a son of Janet (Baumgardner) Hazard of Mercersburg and the late Robert Lee Hazard, Sr. After graduating from Gaithersburg High School he served in the U. S. Navy over 3 years during the Vietnam Era until being honorably discharged.

Mr. Hazard had various occupations, including working as a mechanic and meat cutter.

He was a life time member of the Metal Township Fire and Ambulance Corps and former member of the American Legion Wesley Yeager Post 606, Fort Loudon.

Surviving with his wife and mother are 3 children: David W. Zeek, Jr. of Fannettsburg; Samantha S. Rooks (Marcus) of Bloomingdale, GA and Danny R. Zeek of St. Thomas; 3 granddaughters: Isabella, Savannah and Sydney; 2 brothers, Gary of Mercersburg and David (Lisa) of Harrisburg; 1 sister, Cheryl Varner (Dave) of Newville and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Glenn.

Arrangements are private with Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home & Crematory, Dry Run. Donations in his memory may be made to the Metal Township Fire and Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 185, Fannettsburg, PA 17221 www.agettlakjer.com




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
