Chambersburg - Robert MacLean Losee ("Bob"), 96, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1922 in Albany, NY, the son of the late William Henry and Ethel MacLean Losee. He grew up in Amsterdam, NY, and spent his summers with his many cousins in New Hamburg, NY on the Hudson River. As a young man, he enjoyed outdoor pursuits in the Adirondack Mountains, including camping, fishing, and skiing. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and served bravely in the Pacific Theatre in World War II as a radio technician setting up radar for fighter support during island landings. Bob then served in occupied Germany for a year, setting up radio stations for the army air force and becoming near fluent in spoken German. Attending Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh on the GI Bill, Bob earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He embarked on a career in engineering with specialties in metallurgy and welding, and was employed by Lincoln Electric, Electric Boat, Combustion Engineering, Harnischfeger, and finally Grove Worldwide. He retired from Grove as Vice President of Quality Assurance. He loved to travel and visited many countries of the world. He was an active Rotarian in the Rotary Club of Chambersburg, working on many of Rotary's charitable activities including Salvation Army Christmas, "Visit to the Workplace", and School Dictionary Drive. Bob was Rotarian of the Year in 2008. Bob was also a member of Solomon's Lodge No. 196 Free and Accepted Masons, in Tarrytown, NY for many years. A long-time member of Saint Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bob served on the outreach and social ministries committee and actively engaged in many of their activities, including volunteering at homeless shelters and collecting supplies for disadvantaged families. Bob's charitable work was of great value to him. Bob was an extrovert who enjoyed sharing life experiences with his family and friends. He was devoted to his dear wife Terry, and they spent many happy and productive years fishing, traveling, and spending time on their favorite causes. He was a skilled woodworker and provided cherished pieces of furniture and toys for his family. Bob is survived by his son, Robert M. Losee, Jr. (wife Lee Ann) of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter Rebecca Losee Petitgout (husband Eddie and children Elaine and James) of Huntersville, NC; daughter, Laura Jones Waterland (husband Robert and children David and Daniel) of Chadds Ford, PA; grandson David Streeter (wife Jessica and children Michael and Cassie) of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter Lisa Streeter (son Alex), of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter Caitlyn Kon (husband Josh and children Michael and Oliver) of Boulder, CO; son-in-law Gerry Nunan of Boerne, TX; niece Barbara Stewart (husband Craig) of Las Vegas, NV; as well as a great niece and nephew and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Terry Harton Losee; first wife Marcia Kenney Moore; his son James David Jones; and his daughter, Susan Losee Nunan, and brother William. A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA with Rev. Christopher Frye officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Wappinger's Rural Cemetery in Wappinger's Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, the Rotary Club of Chambersburg or St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the many friends who visited with Bob during his last months, as well as the kind staff at Magnolia's, Menno Haven and Comfortkeepers, especially Darlene R. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary