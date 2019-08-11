|
|
Robert Love
Waynesboro - Robert Dale Love, 79, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Waynesboro Hospital. Born March 23, 1940, he was a son of the late Thomas Eugene and Veronica K. Popson Love.
Robert was a 1957 graduate of Brookville High School. He later earned a B.S. degree in education from Clarion University. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Robert served honorably from August of 1957 until August of 1961 having been awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He was employed as a systems analyst for the Pennsylvania State Police for 30 years until his retirement. He loved his country and was very patriotic. Robert was also an active member of First United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid hunter and golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Connie I. Love, with whom he recently celebrated his 56th wedding anniversary; two children, Robin Barrick and husband Dean of Chambersburg, and Robert "Bobby" Love and wife Katherine of Hershey; two grandchildren, Alexa (Barrick) Stouffer and husband Ryan of Chambersburg, and Aaron Barrick of Chambersburg; two step-grandchildren, Tiffany Meeks-Van Der Werf and husband David of Hummelstown, and Robert Wright of Upper Darby; and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and William Love.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg, 225 S. 2nd Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Catherine Boileau will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg at the above address. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 11, 2019