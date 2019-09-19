Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Spring
800 S Fourth Street
Chambersburg, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
The Spring
800 S Fourth Street
Chambersburg, PA
Robert Lynn Helman Jr.


1969 - 2019
Robert Lynn Helman Jr. Obituary
Robert Lynn Helman Jr.

Houston, TX - Robert Lynn Helman Jr, (Robbie, Rob) 50, of Houston, Texas, went to be with the Lord, September 4, 2019. He was born June 27, 1969, the son of Robert L Helman Sr (Bob) (Chambersburg, PA) and Sandra G Hanks (Chambersburg). He was a student of Chambersburg Area Senior High School class of 1988. Robbie had an adventurous spirit and traveled around the United States making friends wherever he traveled.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his maternal grandmother Mary E. Bernard Hanks, two sisters and two brothers; Nancy D. (Chambersburg, Pa), Nathan T. (Montesano, Washington) John R. Hanks (McConnellsburg, Pa) Angela G. Hanks/ Shaffner, seven nieces and nephews; Austin B. (Waynesboro) Daizy B. (Fayetteville), Castiel/ Silvya E.) and Elizabeth Y. (Washington) Draven Shaffner, Wyatt Terrell, and Abigail Terrell (Warfordsburg Pa) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents; Floyd T. and Ruth F. Helman (Chambersburg) and Galen N. Hanks (McConnellsburg Pa).

A memorial service to celebrate Robbie's life will be held at 7 pm on Thursday September 26, 2019 at The Spring, 800 S Fourth Street, Chambersburg Pa, The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 7 PM and following the memorial service, Pastor Steve Delaney will be officiating.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 19, 2019
