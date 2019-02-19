|
|
Robert M. Hollar
Chambersburg, PA - Robert M. Hollar, age 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the Chambersburg Hospital on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born April 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Averill and Bertha Rickert Hollar.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Hollar served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He retired from F&M Trust Company as a branch manager. Mr. Hollar was a member of the Chambersburg Club, AMVETS Post 224, American Legion Post 46, former member of the Chambersburg Country Club, and he held life memberships at the VFW Post 1599 and Elks Lodge 600 all in Chambersburg. Mr. Hollar enjoyed golfing, watching sports, especially the Washington Redskins and Nationals, and having breakfast at the Capital Restaurant.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret McKee Hollar, whom he married June 30, 1957; a son, Mark R. Hollar (wife Melinda) of Chambersburg; three grandsons, Matthew, Mitchell, and Micah Hollar; and a nephew, Joel Zullinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Zullinger.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Scott Bowerman will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Norland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd., West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be made on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 19, 2019