|
|
Robert M. Palmer
Chambersburg - Robert M. Palmer, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at his home. Born May 30, 1925 in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County, he was a son of the late Jonas Charles and Sarah Grace Palmer. He was a 1943 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and served with the US Army in the Pacific during WWII from 1943-1946. After the war he attended and graduated from the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK. He retired from SKF Industries in Shippensburg where he served as an Industrial Engineer for 38 years. Mr. Palmer was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg where he served on the church council and as an usher, greeter, and a member of several committees. His wife, Anna Jane Palmer, whom he married September 22, 1951, preceded him in death on March 10, 2000.
He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Lawyer and husband Robert of Boiling Springs, PA and Lori Palmer of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Palmer and Mary Grace Miller; and his brother, Jonas Charles Palmer, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Sanctuary of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Jane Nicholson will officiate. The family will receive friends from Noon - 1:00 PM Monday at the church. Private interment will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 West Washington Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 9, 2019