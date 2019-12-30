|
Robert (Bob) Marshall Yeager
Waynesboro - Robert (Bob) Marshall Yeager, 90, of, Waynesboro, PA, passed away, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his son's home in Hanover, PA. Bob was born Sunday, December 30, 1928 in Lemasters, PA, he was the son of the late Paul E. Yeager and the late Mary Elizabeth Angle Yeager. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in the German Occupational Force. He was a graduate of Lemasters High School and DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, IL. He was employed with Farmers Bank in Mercersburg, PA, Frick Company in Waynesboro, PA and later retired from IBM in Hagerstown, MD in 1987. He is survived by his two sons, Michael J. Yeager, and Curtis L. Yeager; step son, Daryl Rock; grandchildren, Melissa S. Johnson, Robert P. Yeager, Benjamin S. Yeager, Steven C. Yeager, Scott M. Yeager, Aaron Rock, and Carrie Rock Magruder; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, June B. Yeager, daughter, Lisa M. Yeager, and sister, Jean. L Whaley. Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:30 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD. Interment will be at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice and Community Care Center 685 Good Drive PO Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
