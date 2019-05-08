Services
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pauls Lutheran Church
Orrstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pauls Lutheran Church
Orrstown, PA
View Map
Robert Martin Sr. Obituary
Robert Martin, Sr.

Newburg, PA - Robert Carroll "Bob" Martin, Sr., 92, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Orrstown Personal Care Home.

Born Monday, June 7, 1926 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Calvin M. and Laura May Reed Martin.

Robert was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the LST Cruisers in the Pacific Theater during WWII. By trade, Bob worked as a plasterer, starting his career with his father, and eventually owning and operating Robert Martin Plastering.

Bob was a member of Orrstown St. Pauls Lutheran Church, the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6168, Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, both in Shippensburg. He was a past member of Franklin County Builders Association.

In retirement years, he enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Bob loved making beautiful woodwork for his family, and friends, and having breakfast with his friends at the Shippensburg VFW each morning.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna Marie (Larry) Franklin, Shippensburg, and Wanda Lee (Larry) Baker, Orrstown; one son, Robert C. (Claudia) Martin, Jr., Newburg; four grandchildren, Robert, Julie, Lori, and William; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor May Goshorn Martin; and seven siblings.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Orrstown, with Vicar Kali St.-Wyatt officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 Minutemen. A viewing will be held Thursday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., and one hour prior to the service on Friday in the Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 8, 2019
