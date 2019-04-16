Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freedom in Christ Church
Robert (Bob) Meier

Fayetteville - Robert (Bob) Meier, 55, passed away unexpectedly on April, 8, 2019 at the age of 55 at his home in Fayetteville, PA.

Robert is survived by Mother, Betty I. Meier (French); his wife, Kim Meier (Uglow); his children, Angel Thayer (Uglow) and Jason Geyer; his siblings, Joseph E. Meier, Jr., Susanne Landaverde and Debra Abrahams, and many nieces & nephews; his grandchildren, Makayla, Summer, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Ethan, Hannah and Elivia- whom he loved with all his heart and gave him so much joy. He is predeceased by his Father, Joseph E. Meier, Sr.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled on 6-8p on Wednesday, April 17th at Freedom in Christ Church. Pastor John Pogue will officiate. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 4042 Sycamore Grove Rd, Chambersburg.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 16, 2019
