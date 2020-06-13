Robert Piper
Chambersburg - Robert W. "Bob" Piper, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 18, 1938 in Dry Run, PA, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Gladys Hampton Piper. His beloved wife of 53 years, Connie K. Bruck Piper, preceded him in death on January 16, 2019.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. A proud veteran, Bob served a total of 32 years in the armed forces. From 1956 - 1980 he served in the Air Force and Air National Guard. He then served from 1982 until his retirement in 1998 with the Army National Guard. Bob was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm where he served active duty with the US Army Special Forces, 20th Special Forces Group. He earned and Associates Degree in Arts, Management and Supervision and a Bachelor of Art in Business and Economics, both from Wilson College. Bob was employed at Ingersoll-Rand and Grove Manufacturing as a mechanical engineer. He was currently working at C & T Machining, Inc. in Mercersburg, PA. He was a Life Member of the VFW Post 1599, AmVets Post 224, both in Chambersburg, and the Special Forces Association in Fort Bragg, NC. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 232 in Dry Run, George Washington Lodge 143 F&AM in Chambersburg. He was active in ARRL Amateur Radio Operator call sign N3MZJ and enjoyed hunting, fishing and dirt track racing where he sponsored and served on pit crews.
Bob is survived by a daughter, Julie Wolford of Chambersburg, PA; two grandchildren, Dakota and Darien Wolford, both of Chambersburg, PA; and two siblings, Lillian Walter (Marvin) of Redwood City, CA and Nancy Bard of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his sister Carol Baker.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Spring Run United Methodist Church, 16667 Main St., Spring Run, PA 17262. Rev. Darwin Goshorn and Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. Interment will follow in Upper Path Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday evening at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.