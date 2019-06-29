|
|
Robert R. Guyer
Chambersburg - Robert R. Guyer, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2019, just one day after learning he had advanced esophageal cancer. Born in Spring Run, PA, on May 20, 1928, he was the son of the late John V. Guyer and Glenna I. (Mutersbaugh) Guyer of Spring Run, PA.
After a brief stint in the Army as a Medic Transport in 1950-51, he returned home and married Doris M. (Wingert) Guyer on September 20, 1952. A hard worker all his life, he worked at various jobs until being hired on by the U.S. Postal Service in Chambersburg. He delivered the mail to many folks in the thirty-one years he worked there, and after retiring in 1988, he could still rattle off your street and house number if he bumped into you. Bob was a tinkerer & an entrepreneur, and in 1964 Guyer's Bike Shop was born. He began selling and repairing bicycles and the shop was "open for business" until 2004. He instilled that "hard work ethic" in all his children, even though there may have been rumblings of a few child labor law violations at times!
Bob spent many active years supporting the efforts of the Hamilton Township Ruritan Club and he faithfully attended the Salem Methodist Church near Letterkenny Army Depot for most of his life. More recently, he was a member of the Salem United Brethren Church. His wife of 65 years predeceased him on September 28, 2017, and in February, he lost his beloved dog, Cody. Both losses affected him deeply.
Surviving are his three children. Caryl J. Wenger & husband Sam of Frederick, MD; Dale R. Guyer & wife Darla (Harnish) of Shippensburg PA; and Jody L. Kurtz & husband Frank of Thurmont, MD. Also surviving are grandchildren Janelle C. (Wenger) Baker & husband Warren of State College, PA; Jordan D. Wenger & wife Ashley (Gardner) of Cincinnati, OH; Drew R. Guyer & wife Sarah (Wilfong) of Hanover, PA; Dane R. Guyer of Waynesboro, PA; Brelyn R. Guyer of Henderson, NC; Sheila R. (Kurtz) Horst & husband Jonas of Clearspring, MD; and Jeremy L. Kurtz of Palmyra, PA. Sadly, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan M. Guyer. Great-grandchildren include Carly, Thomas & Caitlyn Baker; Griffin, Ava, Ian, & Brayden Wenger; Alana Guyer, Levi Guyer, and Mya & Marilyn Horst. Great-grandson Griffin Robert Wenger, born in May 2010, had the honor of sharing his great-grandfather's birthday.
Bob is also survived by a sister Alice G. Collins of Fannettsburg, PA, a brother John A. Guyer of Greencastle, PA, and a sister Lewese L. Andrew of Fayetteville, PA. A brother, Norman A. Guyer, and a sister Cora G. (Sis) Miller.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, with the Reverends Jason Bakker and Marlin Neil officiating. Graveside services will be held at the St. Thomas Cemetery on Pioneer Drive in St. Thomas, PA. Anyone wishing to attend will be welcome. Memorial donations may be made to the Salem United Brethren Church. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 29, 2019