Robert S. Repetti, Sr.
Chambersburg - Robert S. Repetti, Sr., 74, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, December 29, 2019 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 1, 1945 in New York, he was a son of the late Leo and Mary Ultizney Repetti. Bob served honorably in the US Army until his retirement in 1976. He later worked in his own business finishing dry wall. He was a member, Past Commander, and Post Home Association President of Hume-McNeil-Byers AMVETS Post 224. He also was a member of Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion; Detrich-Brechbill Post 612 American Legion; the 40 et 8 Club where he served as Chefdegar and was in charge of the children's fishing rodeo for many years; the Marine Corps League; and the Chambersburg Club where he had served on the Board of Directors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Shaffer Repetti, whom he married August 30, 1980; five sons, Robert "Bob" S. Repetti, Jr. (Maryann) of Shippensburg, Gerald R. Reasner of Scotland, Kevin L. Reasner (Tammi) of Scotland, Michael J. Reasner of Chambersburg, and Lee M. Repetti (Connie) of Gardners; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and his brother, John Repetti of New York.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. Members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the funeral home immediately following the service. Private interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday and from Noon - 1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019