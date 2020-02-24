|
Robert Shives
Mercersburg - Robert D. Shives, 92, of Mercersburg passed away on Friday, February 21,2020 at Manor Care Nursing Home in Chambersburg, PA.
Born September 3, 1927 in Little Cove, PA, he was a son of the late Benjamin F. and Effie C. Rager Shives.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. He worked at Angle Feed and Lumber Company in Hancock, MD for many years. Robert was a former State Commander of the and was a member of the Charlestown United Methodist Church.
Robert is survived by two sisters, Betty J. Earnest of East Waterford, PA, and his twin sister, Rachel R. Gray of Berkeley Springs, WV. Robert is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by seven sisters, Louie Stahl, Alice Smith, and Agnes Ward all of Mercersburg, Ethel Williams of Little Cove, PA, Iva Seiders of McConnellsburg, PA, Ruth Barnhart of Chambersburg, PA, and Ellen J. Carty of Greencastle, PA, a brother, Benjamin H. Shives of Upperstrasburg, PA, and a companion Rebecca Sowers.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Mercersburg, PA, with Pastor Grant Brouse officiating. There will be a visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will take place at Rehobeth United Methodist Cemetery, Warfordsburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020