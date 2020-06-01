Robert "Bob" Shreiner
Chambersburg - Robert (Bob) E. Shreiner departed his earthly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg, PA. Bob and his twin brother, Richard "Dick" were born at the Chambersburg Hospital on October 11, 1929. Dick was ten minutes older than Bob. They graduated in 1947 from Chambersburg High School. After graduation, Bob began working on his trade papers at the Chambersburg Engineering Company (CECO).
On November 1, 1947, Dick and Bob decided to join the Navy. After basic training, Bob was sent to the West Coast. This was the first time the brothers were separated. Bob became an Aviation Metal Smith and Hydraulics person. He served aboard several aircraft carriers, which included the USS Boxer, USS Sicily and USS Curtis during the Korean Conflict and being a part of Operation Green House. During that operation, he was exposed to the Atomic Bomb. He took the scientists to the islands prior to and following the explosions. His tour lasted until 1952 when he was discharged in Seattle, WA with the rank of AM3.
Following his discharge, he returned to work at CECO, obtaining his trade papers. He spent 30 plus years in different levels of work for them: machinist, tool & die and supervisor. Retiring from CECO, he worked 10 plus years at Mack Trucks in Hagerstown, MD. He retired again going to Blaine's Window & Hardware in Hagerstown doing tool & die work until he was 80 years old. He excelled in math and loved his work.
During his lifetime, he gave 24 years to the Chambersburg Area School Board, 20 years to the Franklin County Vo-Tech, now Franklin County Career & Technology Center and 20 years to the Chambersburg Recreation Board. Bob enjoyed all the challenges that accompanied each board. He also served on council and treasurer for his church, Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was very active member of the New Franklin Ruritan Club, VFW and American Legion, all of Chambersburg.
Baseball was his pastime in his younger years. He played for several years for the Twilight League Baseball Teams. His time with the New Franklin "Bandits" was his true love. He and several other members were outstanding at stealing bases. This is where the name "Bandits" originated.
Bob is survived by his wife Ina (Reichard) Shreiner, son Curtis L. Shreiner of St. Thomas, PA and daughter Amy S. (Mark P.) Mata of Huntsville, AL; sister Doris S. Kump of Annapolis, MD; grandchildren Courtney L. Shreiner of Greencastle, PA, Aaron L. Shreiner of St. Thomas, PA, Ayrton R. Mata and Nikki R. Mata of Huntsville, AL; great-grandchild Carter L. Shreiner of Greencastle, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Richard E. (Dick) Shreiner, younger brothers, Roy M. Shreiner Jr., daughter-in-law Rhonda Brake Shreiner and brother-in-law Joseph F. Kump of Annapolis, MD.
In lieu of flowers, Robert wishes memorial contributions be made to his church, Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4856 Wayne Road Chambersburg, PA 17202. Private burial service with military honors by the Chambersburg VFW Honor Guard will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg. Arrangements are in charge of the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.