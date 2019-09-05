|
|
Robert Sites
Edenville - Robert N. (Bob) Sites, 87, of Edenville, , Pennsylvania passed away September 1, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1931 in Williamson, Pennsylvania to George and Hazel (Higgins) Sites. He retired from D.L. Martin Co. where he had been a machinist. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed professional sports on television, and was a Washington Nationals fan and enjoyed NASCAR Racing. He also enjoyed helping on his friends farm.
He is survived by his son, Denny (husband of Diane) Sites of Fannettsburg and his two grandchildren: Chad (husband of Heather) Sites of Dry Run and Dustin (husband of Christi) Sites of Fannettsburg, as well as nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by five brothers; Ronald, Norman, Carl, Larry and Daryl and four sisters, Louise Miller, Betty Johnson, Beverly Robinson and Edna Carbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Doris E. (Miller) Sites in 2016, and a brother, Richard.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas with Rev. Harold Yeager officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019