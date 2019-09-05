Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
6492 Lincoln Way West
St. Thomas, PA 17252
(717) 369-2788
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sites

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sites Obituary
Robert Sites

Edenville - Robert N. (Bob) Sites, 87, of Edenville, , Pennsylvania passed away September 1, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1931 in Williamson, Pennsylvania to George and Hazel (Higgins) Sites. He retired from D.L. Martin Co. where he had been a machinist. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed professional sports on television, and was a Washington Nationals fan and enjoyed NASCAR Racing. He also enjoyed helping on his friends farm.

He is survived by his son, Denny (husband of Diane) Sites of Fannettsburg and his two grandchildren: Chad (husband of Heather) Sites of Dry Run and Dustin (husband of Christi) Sites of Fannettsburg, as well as nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by five brothers; Ronald, Norman, Carl, Larry and Daryl and four sisters, Louise Miller, Betty Johnson, Beverly Robinson and Edna Carbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Doris E. (Miller) Sites in 2016, and a brother, Richard.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas with Rev. Harold Yeager officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now