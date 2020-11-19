1/1
Robert T. Lister
1928 - 2020
Robert T. Lister

Fayetteville - Mr. Robert Thomas Lister, 92, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Pocahontas County, WV passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 10, 1928 in Cleveland, OH he was the son of the late Victor and Frances (Farren) Lister.

He was a graduate of the Shaker Heights High School, Ohio. Mr. Lister went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in education from Denison University, Granville, OH. After graduating Mr. Lister served in the United States Army for two years until his honorable discharge in 1949. He then obtained his master's degree from Kent State, Kent, OH also in education.

He and his wife of 67 years, Mrs. JoAnn T. (Taylor) Lister, were married November 1953 in Pickerington, OH. Together they enjoyed traveling, especially by train, and were able to visit all 50 states.

Mr. Lister was employed as an engineer for Leeds & Northrup and managed installing the newest technologies for the company. He worked and lived all over the world, including Australia, Tai Wan, Venezuela, Italy and the United States. Mr. Lister also owned and operated Pine Ridge Tree Farm, Pocahontas County, WV where he raised a few acres of Christmas trees for the community.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, David G. Lister (Margaret "Peggy" Young) of Morgan Hill, CA, Jennifer E. Cardy (David) of Philadelphia, PA, Margaret M. Fernando (Roy) of Hudson, OH and Rebecca Lister of Tacoma, WA and four grandchildren, Deanna Fernando of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Andrew Fernando and Austin Fernando both of Hudson, OH and Sydney Cardy of Landdale, PA.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, William G. Lister.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg PA.

Memorial contributions to be made in Mr. Lister's name to Classical WETA, 3939 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206 or online at https://weta.org/support.

Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
