|
|
Robert W. Allen
Chambersburg - Robert W. Allen, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Menno Haven Rehab Center. Born July 21, 1936, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Forrest L. and Mary Noreen Iacono Allen.
Mr. Allen served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959. He went on to graduate from the University of Maryland in 1963. He worked as a manufacturing engineer, lastly, he was the Director of Manufacturing at S.S. White Technology, until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of New Guilford Brethren in Christ Church and the American Legion. Mr. Allen enjoyed golf and more recently bowling.
Surviving are four children, Peggy Ann Napolitano (Wayne) of Branchburg, NJ, David Joseph Allen (Mary) of Media, PA, Robert Michael Allen (Lisa) of Hagerstown, MD, and Peter Lee Allen (Wendy) of Ellicott City, MD; fourteen grandchildren, Michael, Allison, Elizabeth, Grace, Sophie, Jake, Harry, Mark, Ben, Max, Charlie, Jennifer, Michael, and Amy; four great-grandchildren, Mia, Hannah, Hayden, and Bentley; a sister, Mary Ann Timney (Thomas) of Freeport, PA; and brother-in-law, Fred Price of Cincinnati, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie M. Giandalia Allen in 2014 and a sister, Beverly Price.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:30 AM at New Guilford BIC, 1575 Mont Alto Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor Lawton Jacobs will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Private interment will be in Corpus Christi Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020