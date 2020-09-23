1/
Robert W. Rutherford Jr.
Robert W. Rutherford, Jr.

Fayetteville - Robert W. Rutherford, Jr. 76, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born July 15, 1944 in Greensburg, PA, he was the son of the late Robert W. Rutherford, Sr. and Madeline (Lynch) Rutherford, and the widower of the late Mary Margaret (Rowe) Rutherford, who passed away on December 23, 2007.

A Veteran of the Air Force Reserves, Bob was also a member of the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46 and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 842. He worked as a supervisor for the Bell Telephone Company.

Surviving are his children, Jennifer Brown (Brian) and Jody Payne (Tommy); four grandchildren, Spencer, Olivia, Jenny, and Carter; one sister, Donna DeLoretta; and nieces Karin Shincovich, Barri Cillie, Elizabeth Mossor, and Blythe Wilson.

In accord with his wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Online condolences may be made on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
