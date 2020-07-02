1/1
Robert Whitney
Robert Whitney

Orange Park, FL - Robert Whitney passed on June 30, 2020 at his home in Orange Park, FL with his family. Bob was 79 years old and had been suffering from a respiratory disease.

He was a JBHS 1959 graduate then served in the US Navy. He was proud of his service and always took the time to recognize anyone in uniform. His working years were spent in the printing industries where he was employed for 35 years. After retiring from James River/Georgia Pacific he became everyone's favorite handyman. He enjoyed helping out his neighbors and he could fix anything. His passion was being outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, and hiking in the mountains. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and AMVETS. He enjoyed the friendships and activities they offered.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Dottie) of 57 years, his children: Kevin Ott of Orange Park, Jeanette Whitney of Mercersburg, Chad Whitney of West Virginia. He has 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. To best remember Bob please take time to enjoy the great outdoors and never forget to tell your friends and family, I love you.




Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
