Chambersburg - Roberta B.M. Juray, 60, of Chambersburg passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born July 27, 1958 in Chambersburg the daughter of Virginia (Thomas) Juray and the late Richard Juray. She attended the Salvation Army Church and worked at the Chambersburg IHOP for many years. She loved playing bingo and spent many happy hours at both the Franklin Fire Hall and the Burt J. Asper Post #46 American Legion. She gave her winnings to different religious charities. Her greatest joy were her children and grandchildren. Roberta is survived by her four children: Shyrone Juray, Nature Baker, Tahesha Baker and Damar Baker; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; eight siblings: Wanda Martin, Richard Juray, Patricia Teal, Kenneth Juray, Diane Witherspoon, Robert Juray, George Juray and Troy Juray. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by Chester Teal, Michael Witherspoon and Gerald Martin. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 16, 2019
