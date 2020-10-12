Robin K. Terry
Chambersburg, PA - Robin K. Terry, age 66, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her home. Born May 7, 1954, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Maxine Woodal Cleary.
A 1972 graduate of CASHS, Robin went to work in retail as a customer service representative. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid online gamer she enjoyed Double Downs Casino and playing BINGO.
Surviving are two sons, Patrick Q. Cleary (wife Teresa Thomas) of Shippensburg, PA and William Cleary of Chambersburg, PA; eight grandchildren, Brandan, Kyle, Zachary, Anthony, Malacki, Sierra, Savannah, and Makenzie Cleary; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Bonita "Sue" Cleary Cross, James Cleary (wife Angela), and George Cleary; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Trudy Cleary Monn, brothers, John E. "Butch" Cleary and Earl "Sonny" Cleary; sister-in-law, Mary "Coy" Cleary; and brother-in-law, Janes "Tony" Cross.
At Robin's request services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the charity of one's choice
