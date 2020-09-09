1/
Robin L. Kearns
Robin L. Kearns

Chambersburg - Robin L. Kearns, 59, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born April 19, 1961, in Chambersburg, he was the son of Ronald and Dee (Garman) Kearns.

Robin earned his associates degree in surveying from Penn State in 1985, and has been a surveyor in Pennsylvania and Missouri for many years. He lived for the outdoors; whether it was hunting or fishing, or just being in nature, studying animals, plants and wildlife. He was also a member of the Greenvillage Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol (Lowry) Kearns, whom he married on August 1, 1981; children James Kearns (wife Lindsey) of Chambersburg, and Jennifer Kearns of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren Regan, Olivia, James and Kendyl; and brother Bradley Kearns (wife Pamela) of Chambersburg.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Greenvillage Church of God, 5164 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends in the church one hour before the service. Pastors Matt Tosten and Jeremy Garman will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance (CVBCA), 344 Leedy Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Memories and condolences may be expressed on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
