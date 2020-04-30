|
Rodger L. Murray
Chambersburg - Pastor Rodger L. Murray, 69 of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 from his home. Born December 13, 1950 in Johnstown, PA, he was a son of the late Willis I. and Vera C. Pringle Murray. Rodger was a 1968 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and a 1972 graduate of the Central Bible College. He served numerous Assembly of God congregations from 1970 until his retirement in 2008. Rodger was a faithful member of the First Pentecostal Church of Chambersburg where he was active with the music program and any other task that he was called upon to do. He enjoyed singing and playing music; spending time with his family; and any opportunity to minister in different churches after retiring.
He is survived by his wife, Donna A. Spidel Murray whom he married June 6, 1970; three children and eight grandchildren; daughter Amber R. Murray and her children Austyn and Aaralynne; daughter Pamela Ross, her husband Chris, and their children Heather, Nathan, Samuel, and Jessica; and son Rodger Douglas Murray, his wife Doris (Diffenderfer), and their children Gregory and Jordan. He is also survived by two brothers, W. Edward Murray and wife DixieLee of Petersburg, WV and Douglas Murray and wife Melody of St. Augustine, FL; and his sister, Pamela Murray Jones of Carlisle, PA.
A private service will be held for his family with Pastor Phyllis Martin officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rodger's memory may be made to his church, First Pentecostal Church of Chambersburg, 2365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020