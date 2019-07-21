Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Cemetery
Pioneer Drive
St. Thomas, PA
Rodney I. Shatzer


1934 - 2019
Rodney I. Shatzer Obituary
Rodney I. Shatzer

Chambersburg - Rodney I. Shatzer, age 85, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Providence Place, Chambersburg. He was born Sunday, February 25, 1934 in Edenville, the son of the late H. Ray and Florence T. (Snyder) Shatzer.

Rodney graduated from St. Thomas High School and Temple University. He retired from Chambersburg Hospital where he was a pharmacist for many years. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church and served on the Hospitality Group. Rodney enjoyed gardening and volunteering with his friends at Totem Pole Playhouse.

He is survived by his nephews Timothy L. Shatzer of Spring Run, Van J. Shatzer of Chambersburg and Darel R. Shatzer of Edenville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Jay L. and Willis Shatzer and nephew Ken E. Shatzer.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Cemetery, Pioneer Drive, St. Thomas with Pastor Catherine Boileau officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 S 2nd St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Totem Pole Playhouse, 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222. Friends may express condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 21, 2019
