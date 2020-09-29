1/1
Rodney Kesselring
Rodney Kesselring

Chambersburg - Rodney Banks Kesselring, 65, of Chambersburg PA, passed away September 26, 2020. Born in 1955, he was the son of the late Banks and Mildred Kesselring of St Thomas PA.

Rodney graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1974, and worked as a Car Hauler for 38 years, retiring from Dixon Auto Transport in 2016, a job that he took great pride in performing and where he made a huge family of lifelong friends.

Rodney enjoyed spending his days with family, friends, and especially his dogs. He was an avid car lover, restoring old cars was a hobby he enjoyed in his spare time. Rodney had a huge heart that was always willing to lend a helping hand or provide a listening ear.

Surviving family members are his wife Samantha (Grove) Kesselring, daughter Teta (Judson) Hartman, grandson Gus Hartman, and siblings Judy (Dennis) Reamer, Richard Kesselring, and Amy Alicea.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
