Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church
11 N. Fayette Street
Mercersburg, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church
11 N. Fayette Street
Mercersburg, PA
1956 - 2020
Roger Fisher Obituary
Roger Fisher

Mercersburg - Roger W. Fisher, 63, Mercersburg, PA died January 27, 2020 at his home.

Born September 21, 1956 in Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late William S. and Johanna (Moyer) Fisher.

Roger was a 1974 graduate of James Buchanan high School, Mercersburg. During his life he worked for the following: Fisher Family Dairy Farm, Mitchell Machine Ship, Myers Manufacturing, Fulton Precision, Letterkenny, Loudon Industries, and TE Connectivity.

Roger loved family gatherings and Saturday morning breakfasts, was a youth sports coach for his children, played and enjoyed softball and volleyball, and was a fan of the Oakland Raiders and LA Dodgers.

He attended First United Methodist Church, Mercersburg, and was a member of Mercersburg Lions Club, American Legion Post #517, and Mercersburg Moose Lodge #1790.

Roger was preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara Ann Fisher and a sister, Lisa A. Fisher Keefer.

Surviving family include his wife, Krista L. (Jones) Fisher, whom he married September 7, 2002, five children, Amy R. Brindle, Ryan W. Fisher, Chayse W. Fisher all of Mercersburg, Bryan J. Bishop, Clear Spring, MD and Kati A. and husband Adam McFadden, Mercersburg, six grandchildren, Brayden C., Avery J. and Keatyn B. Brindle, Mary F. Bishop, Maelen P. and Nolen C. McFadden, two siblings, Cindy L. and husband Kevin W. Miller, Clifton, VA and Michael L. and wife Sheryl L. Fisher, Mercersburg.

Viewing Friday January 31, 2020 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 11 N. Fayette Street, Mercersburg, from 6 to 9:00 p. m.

A funeral service will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church with Reverends Michael Baughman and Daniel Allen officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bettie Jane Cancer Foundation or First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
