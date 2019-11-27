|
|
Roger Gary Dinsmore
Ft. Loudon - Roger Gary Dinsmore, 72, Ft. Loudon, PA died November 25, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Born March 28, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, he was a son of the late Walter P. and Heverline Bard Dinsmore.
He was a 1965 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg, PA, and attended Hagerstown Junior College for one year.
Gary owned and operated Milky Way Restaurant, Ft. Loudon for 52 years. He served on the Fannett-Metal School Board for 29 years. He had enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, bowling, taking trips, and spending time with his family and pet dog. Member and trustee of Carrick United Methodist Church, Ft. Loudon.
Surviving family include his wife, Sandra D. (Carlin) Dinsmore, whom he married Dec. 16, 1967. Daughter, Mindy Y. (Shawn) Hill and son, Gary G. Dinsmore, both of Ft. Loudon. Four grandchildren, Michael Tanner (Mariah) Hill, Kayla R. Dinsmore, Grayson M. (Annie) Dinsmore and Adelyn Dinsmore, a great grandchild, Gabriella Dinsmore, and a brother, Billy (Florence) Dinsmore, Ft. Loudon.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Carrick United Methodist Church, Ft. Loudon, with Reverend Phillip Foster officiating.
There will be no viewing. The family requests the omission of flowers. Contributions may be made to Carrick United Methodist Church Building Fund, 7003 Path Valley Road, Ft. Loudon, PA 17224.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019