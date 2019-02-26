Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Fayetteville - Roger L. Green, age 59, of Fayetteville, passed away in his home on the evening of Saturday, February 23, 2019, following a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born on November 24, 1959, in Chambersburg, a son of M. Louise (Linn), married to Pete Adams of Shippensburg and the late Charles E. Green. Roger married Pandy Tomko-Green on August 9, 2008. In addition to his wife, mother, and step-father, he is survived by one daughter, Jillian Hines and husband Paul of Shippensburg; three sons, Zach Green and wife Vanessa of Newville, Brad Tomko of Chambersburg, and Michael Tomko of Waynesboro; one brother, Art Green and wife Amy of Chambersburg; step-siblings, Deb Brown, Peggy Baer, and Pete Adams, Jr.; and grandchildren, Trinity, Adrianna, Kylie-Jo, Alisha, Emmy-Lou, Isaiah, Lorali, and Memphis. Roger loved being a truck driver, sprint car races, motorcycle rides, family vacations, four wheeling, and spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving grandfather, father, brother, husband, son, and friend. Roger attended Wayne Heights Brethren Church in Waynesboro. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Mitch Funkhouser will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on the evening of Thursday, February 28, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roger's name to the Wayne Heights Brethren Church at 120 Strickler Ave., Waynesboro, PA 17168. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
