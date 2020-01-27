|
|
Ronald Bonebrake
Mercersburg - Ronald F. Bonebrake, 82, of Mercersburg, passed away at his home on Sunday morning, January 26, 2020.
Born February 13, 1937 in Greencastle PA, he was the son of the late Horace Fred and Theresa (Etter) Bonebrake.
Ron was one of 12 children raised in Greencastle, attended Greencastle High School, and married Cleone Clark on November 12, 1960. Ron was drafted into the United States Army at the beginning of the Cold War and stationed in Worms, Germany for 18 months. He served 2 years active reserve and 2 years inactive reserve in the United States Army. Ron worked at the U.S. Paper Mill for over 30 years and later worked for Hub City Sprinkler Inc. and worked part time at Mt. Parnell Fisheries Inc. until the age of 75. Ron was a loving husband, father, and a friend to all. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and his feline companion Dolly. Ron was a member at Kasiesville Bible Church and served as a superintendent and a board member.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cleone (Clark) Bonebrake, a daughter, Tammy (Fred) Kellerman of Webster NY, and a son, Jeffrey Bonebrake of Mercersburg. Ron is survived by siblings: Delores Neuroth and Larry Bonebrake of Chambersburg, Richard Bonebrake and Sharon Sue Luchs of Greencastle, and Rodney Bonebrake of Mercersburg.
Ron is preceded in death by his siblings: Jack, Eugene, and Donald Bonebrake, Patricia Fisher, Sandra Beaver, and Barb Smith.
A visitation will be held Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Kasiesville Bible Church with Pastors Greg Kell, and James Dodge officiating. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place at Welsh Run Church of Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kasiesville Bible Church or SpiriTrust Lutheran Homecare.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020